The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,212 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths on Thursday.
This brings the state’s total to 95,564 cases, 81,289 recoveries and 1,085 deaths. There are currently 13,190 active cases in the state.
- In Grady County, there are 214 active cases, 1,286 total cases, 1,061 recoveries and 11 deaths.
- In Chickasha, there are 106 active cases, 674 total cases, 562 recoveries and six deaths.
- In Blanchard, there are 90 active cases, 409 total cases, 318 recoveries and one death.
- In Tuttle, there are 44 active cases, 254 total cases, 206 recoveries and four deaths.
- Other active cases include: Alex: 10, Minco: 9, Ninnekah: 2, Rush Springs: 4, Amber: 3, Pocasset: 4.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
