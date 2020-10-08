COVID-19
Centers for Disease Control

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,212 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths on Thursday. 

This brings the state’s total to 95,564 cases, 81,289 recoveries and 1,085 deaths. There are currently 13,190 active cases in the state. 

  • In Grady County, there are 214 active cases, 1,286 total cases, 1,061 recoveries and 11 deaths. 
  • In Chickasha, there are 106 active cases, 674 total cases, 562 recoveries and six deaths. 
  • In Blanchard, there are 90 active cases, 409 total cases, 318 recoveries and one death. 
  • In Tuttle, there are 44 active cases, 254 total cases, 206 recoveries and four deaths. 
  • Other active cases include: Alex: 10, Minco: 9, Ninnekah: 2, Rush Springs: 4, Amber: 3, Pocasset: 4. 

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov. 

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you