The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,190 new positive cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total to 89,559 cases with 12,762 active cases, 75,753 recoveries and 1,044 deaths.
In Grady County, there are 265 active cases, 1,172 total cases, 896 recoveries and 11 deaths.
In Chickasha, there are 137 active cases, 616 total cases, 473 recoveries and six deaths.
In Blanchard, there are 88 active cases, 361 total cases, 272 recoveries and one death.
In Tuttle, there are 47 active cases, 230 total cases, 179 recoveries and four deaths.
Other active cases in Grady County include: Alex: 17, Minco: 8, Rush Springs: 3, Verden: 4, Pocasset: 4.
