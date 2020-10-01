The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,170 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths on Thursday.
This brings the state’s total to 88,369 cases, 74,483 recoveries and 1,035 deaths.
There are currently 12,851 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there are 275 active cases, 1,151 total cases, 865 recoveries and 11 deaths.
In Chickasha, there are 144 active cases, 609 total cases, 459 recoveries and six deaths.
In Blanchard, there are 88 active cases, 354 total cases, 265 recoveries and one death.
In Tuttle, there are 46 active cases, 224 total cases, 174 recoveries and four deaths.
Other active cases in Grady County include: Alex: 18, Minco: 9, Ninnekah: 12, Rush Springs: 2, Pocasset: 4.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.