The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,122 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths on Wednesday.
This brings the state’s total to 102,615 cases, 87,575 recoveries and 1,132 deaths.
As of Wednesday, there are 13,908 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there are 204 active cases out of 1,387 total cases, 1,170 recoveries and 13 deaths.
In Chickasha, there are 92 active cases, 710 total cases, 610 recoveries and eight deaths.
In Blanchard, there are 98 active cases, 461 total cases, 362 recoveries and one death.
In Tuttle, there are 43 active cases, 272 total cases, 225 recoveries and four deaths.
Other active cases in the county include: Alex: 5, Minco: 13, Ninnekah: 2, Rush Springs: 6, Verden: 4, Amber: 9, Pocasset: 2.
