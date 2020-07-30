The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,117 additional cases of COVID-19 and 13 new virus related deaths on Thursday.
This brings the state’s total to 35,740 cases, 28,411 recoveries and 536 deaths.
The deaths reported today were all in the 65 and older age group and were from Caddo, Cleveland, Mayes, McCurtain, Oklahoma, Okmulgee and Tulsa Counties.
In Grady County, there have been 391 cases, 336 recoveries and six previously reported deaths. Four of the deaths were from Chickasha, where there have been 210 cases and 185 recoveries. Two deaths were from Tuttle, where there have been 87 case and 71 recoveries. Rush Springs has had 11 cases and eight recoveries. Alex has had 11 cases and 10 recoveries. Minco has had 10 cases and nine recoveries. Verden and Pocasset have each had six cases and four recoveries. Ninnekah has had four cases and two recoveries. Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 115 cases and 104 recoveries.
Data from OSDH indicates there are no other active cases in Grady County.
