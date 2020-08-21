The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,077 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths on Friday.
This brings the state’s total to 51,746 cases, 43,417 recoveries and 715 deaths.
At the time of this report, there is no data available regarding the age and location of the deceased from OSDH due to technical difficulties. However, there are no new deaths reported for Grady County.
Grady County has had a total of 489 cases, 437 recoveries and seven deaths.
According to data from OSDH, active cases are as follows: Chickasha: 12, Blanchard: 18, Tuttle: 24, Rush Springs: 3, Alex: 3, Amber: 2.
Chickasha has had 238 cases, 222 recoveries and four deaths. Blanchard has had 153 cases, 134 recoveries and one death. Tuttle has had 127 cases, 101 recoveries and two deaths. Rush Springs has had 15 cases and 12 recoveries. Minco has had 14 cases and 14 recoveries. Alex has had 14 cases and 11 recoveries. Amber has had 10 cases and eight recoveries. Verden and Ninnekah have each had seven cases and seven recoveries. Pocasset has had six case and six recoveries.
