The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,041 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths on Thursday.
This brings the state’s total to 120,193 cases, 103,919 recoveries and 1,306 deaths. There are 14,968 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there are 180 active cases, 1,641 total cases, 1,445 recoveries and 16 deaths.
In Chickasha, there are 73 active cases, 803 total cases, 720 recoveries and 10 deaths.
In Blanchard, there are 81 active cases, 553 total cases, 470 recoveries and two deaths (one in Grady, one in McClain).
In Tuttle, there are 52 active cases, 341 total cases, 284 recoveries and five deaths.
Other active cases in Grady County include: Minco: 8, Alex: 8, Ninnekah: 6, Rush Springs: 4, Amber: 3, Verden: 4, Pocasset: 1.
