The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,040 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths on Monday.
This brings the state’s total to 404,993 cases, 374,950 recoveries and 3,817 deaths. There are 26,227 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there have been 5,433 cases, 5,047 recoveries and 61 deaths. There are 325 active cases in the county.
By municipality, active cases include: Chickasha: 146, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 160, Tuttle: 72, Minco: 14, Rush Springs: 11, Ninnekah: 14, Alex: 9, Amber: 4, Verden: 8, Pocasset: 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.