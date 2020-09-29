The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,025 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths on Tuesday.
This brings the state’s total to 86,219 cases. OSDH reports there are 13,244 active cases, 71,957 recoveries and 1,018 total deaths.
Grady County has 291 active cases, 1,107 total cases, 805 recoveries and 11 deaths.
Chickasha has 156 active cases, 586 total cases, 424 recoveries and six deaths.
Blanchard has 86 active cases, 337 total cases, 250 recoveries and one death.
Tuttle has 48 active cases, 218 total cases, 166 recoveries and four deaths.
Other active cases in Grady County include: Alex: 17, Minco: 8, Ninnekah: 14, Rush Springs: 3, Verden: 6, Amber: 1, Pocasset: 4.
