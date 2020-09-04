The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,013 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total to 62,040 cases, 52,123 recoveries and 846 deaths. None of the deaths reported today were from Grady County.
One death was in the 18 to 35 age group from Oklahoma County. The rest were in the 50 to 64 and 65 and older age groups.
So far, Grady County has had a total of 549 cases, 482 recoveries and seven deaths. According to data from OSDH, active cases are as follows: Chickasha:
Total cases, recoveries and deaths, respectively:
Chickasha: 259, 236, 4
Blanchard: 190, 157, 1
Tuttle: 147, 119, 2
Minco: 17, 14
Rush Springs: 16, 14
Alex: 14, 12
Amber: 10, 10
Ninnekah: 7, 7
Verden: 7, 7
Pocasset: 7, 7
