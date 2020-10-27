The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,010 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths on Tuesday.
Among the 22 deaths, seven were from Cleveland County, all were men in the 65 and older age group.
This brings the state’s total to 118,409 total cases, 101,656 recoveries and 1,273 deaths. There are currently 15,480 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there are 204 active cases, 1,624 total cases, 1,404 recoveries and 16 deaths.
In Chickasha, there are 84 active cases, 801 total cases, 707 recoveries and 10 deaths.
In Blanchard, there are 80 active cases, 540 total cases, 458 recoveries and two deaths. Blanchard is between Grady and McClain Counties, with one Blanchard death reported in each county.
In Tuttle, there are 54 active cases, 331 total cases, 272 recoveries and five deaths.
Other active cases in Grady County include: Minco: 8, Alex: 9, Ninnekah: 6, Rush Springs: 8, Verden: 4, Amber: 3, Pocasset: 3.
