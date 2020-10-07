The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an additional 1,006 new cases and nine additional deaths on Wednesday.
This brings the state’s total to 94,352 cases, 80,211 recoveries and 1,075 deaths.
There are currently 13,066 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there are 217 active cases, which is a decrease of 64 active cases since last Wednesday.
Grady County has had 1,265 total cases, 1,037 recoveries and 11 deaths.
Chickasha has 108 active cases, 660 total cases, 546 recoveries and six deaths.
Blanchard has 87 active cases, 399 total cases, 311 recoveries and one death.
Tuttle has 50 active cases, 255 total cases, 201 recoveries and four deaths.
Other active cases in Grady County include: Alex: 11, Minco: 8, Ninnekah: 2, Rush Springs: 2, Amber: 2, Pocasset: 4.
