State authorities were called to investigate a possible case of child abuse after a baby was hospitalized with brain injuries.
Caddo County Dispatch received a 911 call from Cement around 5 a.m. on April 10. The caller said a four-month-old was having trouble breathing. The baby was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and then taken by medi-flight to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City. The infant was admitted in critical condition with significant brain injuries, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
The Caddo County District Attorney’s Office requested OSBI’s assistance in the case.
The child's father Kyle Bucher, 29, was interviewed by OSBI agents at the hospital. On April 11, Bucher was taken into custody and booked into the Caddo County Jail on one charge of child abuse related to the incident, according to OSBI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.