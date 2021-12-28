A pursuit across county lines ended with one man shot during a standoff, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).
The incident began when the Anadarko Police Department responded to a disturbance at a hotel around 9 p.m. on Dec. 27. A man, woman and child were in a vehicle in the hotel parking lot. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the car drove away, according to a statement from OSBI.
This began a pursuit from Caddo to Grady County that involved the Anadarko Police Department, the Verden Police Department, Caddo County Sheriff’s Department, the Grady County Sheriff’s Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was able to stop the vehicle by using tactical vehicle intervention. The car was stopped at County Road 1310 and County Road 2760 in Grady County, an incident report said.
When the vehicle came to a stop, the woman and child got out of the vehicle, both uninjured. However, OSBI reported that the man remained in the vehicle and a standoff took place.
OSBI reported that during the standoff, there was an altercation, shots were fired, and the male subject was hit. The man was transported to a hospital, but OSBI stated his condition is unknown at this time.
OSBI said the investigation is active and ongoing, with no further details to be released at this time.
