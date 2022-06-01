The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has been called to assist in the investigation of an officer-involved shooting in Chickasha on Tuesday night.
According to an incident report from OSBI, Chickasha Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of W. Idaho Ave. on May 31. A reporting party said a shirtless man was yelling obscenities in the street. The man, identified as Justin Keith Henderson, 34, allegedly did not cooperate with officers and went back to his home, the report said.
Henderson then appeared in the doorway of his home with what appeared to be a rifle. A Chickasha Police Officer opened fire and Henderson was hit, according to OSBI.
Henderson was transported to a hospital in Oklahoma City, where he is being treated for injuries, which OSBI states are non-life-threatening.
OSBI said the investigation is active and ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.