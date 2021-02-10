The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an alleged homicide in Chickasha.
A man and child were found dead inside a home in the 200 block of W. Minnesota Ave. on Feb. 9.
Chickasha Police responded to a 911 call in which someone called and then hung up. Officers attempted to make contact with the homeowner. While attempting to make contact at the door, officers could hear someone calling for help, a report from OSBI said.
Officers then forced entry into the home. They discovered four injured people. Leon W. Payne, 67, and a four-year-old child were pronounced dead at the scene. Payne’s wife, Delci, was transported to the hospital. At the time of this report, she is hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to OSBI.
Paul Anderson, 42, was identified as the person who inflicted the injuries to Payne and the child, according to OSBI. Anderson was transported to the hospital for his injuries. He remains hospitalized and in custody pending formal charges from the Grady County District Attorney, the report said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.