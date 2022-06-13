The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has identified the two people found dead in a Tuttle residence on Friday.
On June 10, the bodies of Fred Hamilton, 73, and Judy Hamilton, 77, were found inside their home, located in the 700 block of County Street 2981. The Grady County’s Sheriff Office responded to a 911 call from the residence. Deputies made entry into the home, according to OSBI.
The sheriff’s office requested assistance from OSBI. The agency reported that the Hamiltons may have died during a murder/suicide, according to a preliminary investigation.
The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating the case further, including the cause of death, according to OSBI.
