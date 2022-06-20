OSBI

A man died following an officer-involved shooting in Anadarko on Sunday, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. 

OSBI has identified the subject as Roy Sink, 48. 

According to a preliminary investigation by OSBI, one of Sink’s family members called 911 to report a disturbance at an Anadarko residence around 1 p.m. on June 19. 

A Caddo County Sheriff’s Office Deputy responded to the scene, where he found Sink in the yard, allegedly brandishing a weapon. The deputy fired and hit Sink, who was then transferred to a local hospital, where he died, according to OSBI.

OSBI reported that the investigation is active and ongoing. 

