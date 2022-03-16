The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has identified the remains of a murder victim partially buried in Caddo County almost 27 years ago.
According to OSBI, the body of Katrina Bentivengna, 20, of Midwest City was discovered near Route 66 and Highway 281 in Caddo County on April 24, 1995. Her feet, hands and head were removed from the body, which made identification difficult. A skull was found in 1996 that OSBI later linked to Bentivengna’s body through DNA comparison.
This breakthrough in the case was made possible through collaboration of OSBI's Cold Case Unit, including criminalists in the Biology Unit at the OSBI Forensic Science Center, and Parabon Nanolabs.
Bentivengna, originally from Colorado, arrived in Oklahoma during the summer of 1993. Her maiden name was Burton. She married in November the same year. She is survived by one son, who the OSBI did not name.
While her identity has been solved, the OSBI is still seeking information regarding her murder. Those with any information regarding Katrina Kay (Burton) Bentivengna are asked to contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. The OSBI said those who provide tips may remain anonymous.
