The Assistant Police Chief of the Hydro Police Department is facing multiple child sexual exploitation charges, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI)
Tyler Wesley Davis, 35, was arrested on Thursday. Davis is also a Caddo County Sheriff’s Office reserve deputy, according to OSBI.
The OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) began investigating after a social media platform reported a user uploaded multiple sexually explicit files of a minor between April and September 2020.
The images were reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who notified OSBI after the IP address was traced to Oklahoma, according to a report from OSBI.
ICAC Agents served a search warrant in the 600 block of N. Broadway in Hydro on Jan. 28. As a result Davis was arrested and transported to the Grady County Jail.
Davis is facing multiple charges including: three counts of Rape in the First Degree, three counts of Rape by Instrumentation, three counts of Distribution of Obscene or Indecent Writings/Pictures, two counts of Forcible Sodomy and one count of Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.
Davis’ bond has not been set at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.