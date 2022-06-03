A former Hydro Assistant Police Chief will serve prison time due to numerous child sexual abuse charges, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).
Tyler Davis, 37, was arrested last year after authorities traced sexually explicit images of a pre-pubescent minor to his IP address. Davis was accused of uploading these images to a social media platform between April and September 2020.
OSBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children opened an investigation in 2021, which led to a search of Davis’ home in the 600 block of N. Broadway in Hydro, according to OSBI. Davis arrested and booked into the Grady County Jail on Jan. 28, 2021.
In addition to being the Hydro Assistant Police Chief, Davis also served as a Caddo County Sheriff’s Office reserve deputy.
A Caddo County District Court found Davis guilty of four charges of child pornography, three charges of child sexual abuse and one charge of rape. On June 3, 2022, Davis was sentenced to 37 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with 13 years suspended, according to OSBI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.