A cybertip led to the arrest of a Blanchard man who is facing child pornography charges, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).
OSBI said the Grady County Sheriff’s Office and the Chickasha Police Department assisted in the arrest of 21-year-old Chance Arlan Mason on May 13.
An investigation began in January, when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip from an electronic service provider. The agency then forwarded the tip to OSBI, according to an incident report.
The OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children Unit began an investigation, which resulted in the search warrant at Mason’s residence. OSBI reported Mason was arrested as a result and booked into the Grady County Jail.
Mason is facing aggravated possession of child pornography charges as well as violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.