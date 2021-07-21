The Chickasha community is invited to play in the street on Sept. 11.
The 4th Annual Open Streets … Moving Feet event is ready and set to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 11 between the Rock Island Depot and 3rd St. in downtown Chickasha.
Nearly 40 vendors from the Chickasha community will be promoting various types of fitness, such as walking, jogging, bicycling and dancing.
The event was approved at the Chickasha City Council meeting on Monday night.
Open Streets is a Chickasha YMCA program.
