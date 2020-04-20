One Marlow resident dead, three injured in crash near Rush Springs

A fatal collision on Saturday evening resulted in the death of one man. Another man and two children sustained injuries from the crash.
A Honda Civic driven by Mark Cass, 36, of Marlow, was westbound on County Road 1580, near County Street 2820 and one mile west of Rush Springs.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), Cass’ vehicle departed the roadway to the right, overcorrected and went left of center, impacting an eastbound Jeep Cherokee, driven by Todd Foat, 46, of Marlow.
Foat was pronounced dead at the scene, from injuries sustained in the collision, by Rush Springs EMS. Foat was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office by the Medical Examiner’s Transport Service.
There were two children from Marlow in the jeep. An six-year-old girl was transported by AMR to Duncan Regional Hospital, then transferred to OU Children’s Hospital by Air Evac. She was admitted in serious condition with head and internal trunk injuries, according to OHP.
The second passenger, an 11-year-old girl, was transported by AMR to Duncan Regional Hospital where she was admitted with internal trunk injuries.
In addition to OHP, several Rush Springs agencies responded to the crash, including the Rush Springs Police Department, the Rush Springs Fire Department, Rush Springs EMS, AMR and Survival Flight.
