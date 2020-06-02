‘Once Upon A Time’: ArtScope Camp has a New Date and Place

The 22nd annual ArtScope day camp for 8 to 12-year-old youth has been rescheduled for July 20-31.
The location has also changed and campers will enjoy having ArtScope in the Grady County Fairgrounds Event Center in Chickasha.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the ArtScope staff will be taking precautions throughout camp to make sure campers are safe.
Register now to ensure your child’s place in this fun-filled and educational ‘Fine Arts’ camp and (2) to avoid a $20 late fee for applications received after June 15.
ArtScope enrollment is limited to 80 students for this all-day program which begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.
Students are to bring a sack lunch each day.
Some applications have already been received.
The 2020 ArtScope theme is ‘Once Upon A Time’. Campers will experience ‘The Arts’ based on this theme through Visual Arts, Dance and Music activities.
Emily Hector Godwin and Jeanie Lee are the Co-Directors of ArtScope, and Ashley Martin will serve as the On-Site Assistant.
The ArtScope instructors have extensive experience as teaching and performing artists and include: Emily Hector Godwin – Dance; Allison Ledford Cofer, Amber Heilman and Adam Heilman – Visual Arts; and Landon Lewis – Music.
The total fee for the two week camp is $195, which includes the $25 non-refundable deposit which is required with all registrations.
Scholarships for camp are limited. Contact the Co-Directors for a financial aid application.
The ArtScope camp application can be found online at www.chickashaarts.org. On the home page, click on ‘ArtScope’ at the top.
The completed application may be submitted online with payment OR printed, completed and mailed with payment to ‘CAAC’.
Mail the application with payment (deposit of $25 or full payment of $195) to ‘ArtScope’, PO Box 505, Chickasha, OK 73023.
Contact Co-Directors Emily Hector Godwin (405) 222-0487 or Jeanie Lee (405) 574-4600, or email them at artscopedirector@gmail.com (1) for questions about the camp; (2) to have an application emailed/mailed; (3) to inquire about scholarships; or (4) to make a financial donation in support of ArtScope and the campers’ scholarship fund.
Photos from previous ArtScope camps may be viewed on Facebook at ArtScope, Chickasha Area Arts Council -- https://www.facebook.com/pg/artscopechickasha/photos.
Funding and support for ArtScope 2020 are provided by the Grady County Fairgrounds and Event Center, Oklahoma Arts Council (OAC), National Endowment for the Arts and other faithful and generous community supporters.
ArtScope 2020 is a great way for children to experience ‘The Arts’ from real artists and to learn how artists think and create while having fun.
Supporting a child, grandchild or someone very special to attend ArtScope would be a very thoughtful and educational gift!
ArtScope is an annual program of the Chickasha Area Arts Council (CAAC), a 501(c)3 all-volunteer organization. The CAAC’s 7th Street Art Connection’ is located at 1301 S. 7th Street, Chickasha.
