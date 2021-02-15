Chickasha, OK (73018)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing in the afternoon. Continued very cold. High 17F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 13F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.