Oklahoma State Health Department reports first case of COVID-19 in Grady County

According to an update from the Oklahoma State Health Department
(OSHD), one case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Grady County.
OSHD has now confirmed 44 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
The first death from COVID-19 was also reported this morning, a male in his 50s in Tulsa County.
Several counties, in addition to Grady County, were newly confirmed as having at least one person with COVID-19, including: Custer (1 case), Logan (1 case), McClain (1 case), Washington (1 case).
OSHD says there continues to be a shortage of complete testing kits, which delays the availability of test results. Because of this, the OSHD is working with health care providers to prioritize vulnerable populations including Clusters of individuals who are experiencing symptoms, such as nursing homes, people age 60 and older and children and adults with compromised immune systems.
OSHD recommends the following for those experiencing symptoms:
“If you experience symptoms of COVID-19 such as shortness of breath, coughing or fever, please contact a health care provider for guidance or call 2-1-1 to speak with a state medical professional. During this time, remain isolated, drink fluids and rest. Only go to the emergency room if you are part of a vulnerable population or if symptoms worsen. If you have been tested by a medical provider, and are not part of a vulnerable population, there will be a delay in test results.”
However, even those who are not showing symptoms of COVID-19 are encouraged to take steps to flatten the curve.
“Even if you are not experiencing symptoms, it is strongly recommended that everyone observe social distancing and sanitation guidelines to avoid spread to vulnerable populations.”
