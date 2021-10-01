The Oklahoma State Board of Education placed Ninnekah Public Schools on probation.
The board listened to details about the department's investigation of the school district during Thursday's meeting. After listening to the details and getting a recommendation to put Ninnekah on probation, the board unanimously voted to do that.
The department began investigating the school district after now former girls basketball coach Ron Akins was arrested on suspicion of rape by instrumentation and sexual battery earlier this year.
Brad Clark — legal counsel for the board — gave a presentation on the investigation during the board meeting.
“I believe you will see there was a systemic lack of advocacy for student rights,” Clark said.
The department wants Ninnekah to come up with a “corrective action plan” going forward and says that the school district has already made progress in that area.
Board suspends certificates
Later in the meeting, the board entered executive session and ended up unanimously voting to “issue an an emergency order summarily suspending the teacher certificates and certificate numbers of” Todd Bunch, David Pitts and Charles Yackeyonny “pending an individual proceeding for revocation or other action.”
The Ninnekah Board of education suspended Bunch and Pitts with pay in August. The board accepted Yackeyonny's letter of resignation in July.
