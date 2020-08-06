Oklahomans can save a little money this weekend on back to school shopping—whether students are attending class virtually or in person.
The state’s sales tax holiday weekend begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7 and runs through midnight on Sunday, Aug. 9.
Eligible items of clothing and shoes priced less than $100 are exempt from sales tax, including state, city, county and local municipality sales tax.
For more information about the holiday and to find a list of exempt items, please visit tax.ok.gov.
