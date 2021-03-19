On April 9, the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce will host their 98th Annual Award Banquet. This year, the event will be held in the North Building at the Grady County Fairgrounds and Events Center to allow for social distancing. Along with the awards presentations, Oklahoma’s Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell will address the crowd about the importance of tourism and shopping local to a community.
In his role as Secretary of Tourism and Branding, Pinnell oversees the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation and the state’s efforts to promote tourism, the third largest industry in Oklahoma. Pinnell led the successful effort to rebrand the State of Oklahoma, a component of the overall effort to retain and recruit more jobs to the state of Oklahoma.
Pinnell also currently serves on the Department of Commerce executive committee focusing on small business growth, entrepreneurship, and workforce development. Pinnell has a background in entrepreneurship and is a small business owner with his wife, Lisa, who is an inventor and entrepreneur.
For additional information on this year’s Awards Banquet or to reserve tickets, contact Cassandra@chickashachamber.com or 405-224-0787. Reservations will be accepted through March 29.
