OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is in the bottom 10 in another category — U.S. Census participation.
If more Oklahomans don’t participate by the end of September, state leaders fear this Bottom 10 ranking will impact nonprofits, tribes, schools, and state and federal government for the next decade.
Only 58% of Oklahoma households have completed their census, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The state ranks 42nd in its response, said Josh McGoldrick, general counsel and chief of staff at the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, which also is promoting the census. The U.S. overall completion rate stands at about 63%.
“We’re in the bottom 10,” he said. “We want to be a Top 10 state. We certainly don’t want to be a bottom 10 state because of the impact it can have down the road.”
Oklahoma loses about $1,675 per person per year for the next 10 years in federal funding for every household that doesn’t complete the census by Sept. 30, he said. Billions in federal dollars are at stake.
“One thing that I think we all can agree on is it’s very important because it secures federal funding for Oklahoma,” McGoldrick said. “That’s money that fills our potholes, repairs our bridges, goes to our schools.”
It also impacts state legislative redistricting and the number of congressional seats.
Some of the funding also is apportioned locally based on the number of people who participate.
U.S. Census completion data shoes that Canadian, Cleveland, Rogers, Wagoner and Washington counties have the highest completion rates.
Marshall, McIntosh, Cimarron, Caddo, Pittsburg and Adair counties have the lowest participation.
McGoldrick said the census is available online for the first time. However, large swathes of rural Oklahoma don’t have access to broadband, and some local libraries remain closed due to COVID-19, he said.
Participation also may be down because of the pandemic.
“The pandemic has really impacted census turnout everywhere, and in terms of our particular state, we didn’t fund census efforts,” said Jasha Lyons Echo-Hawk, a census community builder with the Oklahoma Policy Institute think tank.
Some other states were able to fund census efforts through legislative action. Others used an executive order to hire staff to make sure there were people on the ground to ensure a cohesive effort and message.
Echo-Hawk said Oklahoma is instead heavily relying on churches, nonprofits, tribes, local governments and others to get the message out and encourage participation. The state’s Department of Commerce is promoting the census in addition to their current jobs.
Her outreach efforts are aimed at those historically undercounted — residents living in southeastern and northwestern Oklahoma, tribal citizens, the homeless, children, LGBTQ and immigrants.
In 2010, nearly 3 out of 4 Oklahoma households completed the census, meaning a quarter of the state’s population went uncounted, Echo-Hawk said.
Census data is used to plan housing, transportation and health care access. It helps shape agriculture, and businesses use the data when deciding whether to come to the state.
Echo-Hawk said it would helpful if local legislators promoted the U.S. Census more with constituents, and if Gov. Kevin Stitt spent more time talking about it publicly and encouraging participation as the census wraps up.
“It’s very simple to say the census matters,” she said. “It’s critical to our community to get counted.”
Census takers, meanwhile, are following up with households that have not participated, said Bianca Gamez, the U.S. Census Bureau spokeswoman for Oklahoma.
They are attempting to visit the remaining addresses to collect responses in person.
Households also can respond either by completing their questionnaire online at 2020census.gov, mailing back the paper copy or calling 844-330-2020. The phone questionnaire is available in 13 languages.
McGoldrick said census responses are confidential. There are no citizenship questions and responses are based off who was living in a residence as of April 1.
“We only get one shot at it,” he said. “We don’t get another chance until 2030.”
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
Oklahoma in bottom 10 states for Census participation
Janelle Stecklein CNHI State Reporter
