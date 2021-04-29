Oklahoma House Honors Famed Cowboy Poet Red Steagall

Rep. Jay Steagall, R-Yukon today honored famed cowboy entertainer Red Steagall with a citation from the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
Steagall gave a short performance in the Capitol rotunda as part of National Poetry Month which was declared by the House through House Resolution 1012 on April 1, 2021.
“Not only is Red my uncle, he is beloved by people all across the world,” Rep. Steagall said. “It is only fitting that during this month of celebrating the art of poetry in our state, he be honored for his contributions to cowboy culture and tradition.”
Born in Gainesville, Texas, Red Steagall has entertained fans across the world for over 45 years as a music industry executive, recording artist, songwriter, television and motion picture personality. He has written multiple collections of poetry and songs embracing and celebrating the history and principles of the American West, including the 1993 publication of his first book, Ride for the Brand. In addition to his personal success, he is credited with discovering world-famous artist Reba McEntire.
Steagall was named the Official Cowboy Poet of Texas in 1991, is currently known as the official Cowboy Poet Laureate of the City of San Juan Capistrano, California and was inducted into the Hall of Great Westerners at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in April 2003.
