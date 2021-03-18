OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s newborn screenings will be outsourced to a private lab after top state health officials said Tuesday that they found “inconsistencies” in how certain tests were being run and reported.
A private lab located in Pennsylvania will continue to conduct the testing “until a thorough review of all testing is completed by the department,” health officials said in a statement Tuesday.
The tests, which are conducted on just about every Oklahoma newborn, screen for rare and not easily diagnosable genetic, developmental and metabolic abnormalities immediately after birth. Experts say most conditions are treatable if diagnosed early.
Dr. Michael Kayser, director for Stillwater’s new Public Health Laboratory, said he’s been reviewing the testing procedures since starting Jan. 1.
He said he discovered last week that the Public Health Lab has not been adequately screening for a metabolic disorder known as Tyrosinemia Type 1 — one of the 56 federally recommended tests. The rare genetic condition found in 1 of every 100,000 babies prevents the body from breaking down amino acids, experts say.
Oklahoma is one of three states not screening for the primary marker, state health officials said.
Kayser said it is critical to review all historical testing procedures before transitioning the screening lab from Oklahoma City to Stillwater, so health officials ensure they are working from the highest standard on day one.
Kayser said current turnaround for results is five to seven days with 15 days to report to hospitals. The private lab will have results in three to four days.
He said the screening price will increase by $23 once the four new tests are added.
“Temporarily sending out our newborn screening as we relocate the lab ensures current tests will be conducted using the latest methodology and most advanced technology,” he said. “Our decision underscores a desire to embrace the highest level of confidence and integrity in our research and testing methodologies moving forward in the new lab.”
Using a private lab will also increase the number of tests available by four, officials said. The state plans to start testing for several other extremely rare abnormalities — adrenoleukodystrophy, spinal muscular atrophy, pompe, and mucopolysaccharidosis type 1.
“This is the first we’ve learned about any irregularities or perceived irregularities with the results,” said Tom Dunning, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Public Employees Association.
He said employees were told the switch to a private lab was because the Health Department’s newborn screening laboratory in Oklahoma City was closing at the end of March.
The newborn screening lab is the last tenant in the old Oklahoma State Department of Health building near the state Capitol, he said.
“The lab is Stillwater is not ready to do newborn screenings, and they have to be out of the building by the end of the month,” Dunning said.
He said employees showed up for work Monday and were told to stop conducting screenings.
Dunning questioned why health officials were now just noticing “irregularities.” The screenings have long been a significant part of the State Department of Health’s responsibility, he said.
In October, state health officials announced plans to relocate the state health lab from it’s long-time home in Oklahoma City to Stillwater in an effort to think differently about how it elevates science and innovation. They plan to incorporate the Public Health Lab into the state’s new Pandemic Center for Excellence.
In February, Oklahoma Watch reported that the ongoing transition had resulted in staff shortages and equipment transition issues.
The transition has already caused state health officials to also outsource some microbiology tests including E. coli, meningitis and salmonella tests to a Minnesota private lab, Oklahoma Watch reported.
Kayser said Tuesday that STD, tuberculosis, and rabies testing is still being performed at the Oklahoma City health lab. COVID-19 sequencing is being done at the new lab in Stillwater.
Mycology and microbiology tests have been temporarily outsourced to private labs during the review, he said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
