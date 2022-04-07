The 4th Congressional District of the Oklahoma Democratic Party invites the public to attend a candidates’ forum for the Governor of Oklahoma.
The event will be held virtually by Zoom at 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 10. Register to join the meeting by clicking here.
The candidates who will participate are Joy Hofmeister and Connie Johnson. The Democrat Party leaders are committed to informing our neighbors about the candidates who are running to represent Oklahoma in the US Senate.
The candidates will speak about their platforms and answer questions during this forum. The public is reminded that this is not a debate.
If you need assistance registering, please email mcclaindemocrats@gmail.com or call 405-928-1523.
The 4th Congressional District is comprised of Southern Oklahoma City, Norman, Purcell, Newcastle, Chickasha, Pauls Valley, Lindsay, Elmore City, Maysville, Ardmore, Lawton, Duncan, Ada and all neighboring small cities and towns.
