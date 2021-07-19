Chickasha City Council approved the Oklahoma Food Truck Championships on Monday night, completing the trifecta of events to be held at the Rock Island Depot on Oct. 2.
The Oklahoma Food Truck Championships will take place in conjuction with the Rock Island Arts Festival and the Rock Island Ride. These events were approved at the Chickasha City Council meeting on July 6.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Chickasha Ave. Admission is free.
The Oklahoma Food Truck Championships Facebook page shows 35 trucks already signed up to compete for $10,000 in prize money. Winners will be announced at 4 p.m. This year, the food truck championships will be adding a car show to the mix.
