As it faces the worst blood shortage in decades, Oklahoma Blood Institute is launching a new donor eligibility hotline to help encourage more people to discover whether they can donate blood products.
The hotline will allow donors to ask confidential questions about their eligibility status, which could have changed due to recent criteria changes made by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The hotline will also address many common misconceptions about donor eligibility, including medication usage, international travel, vaccinations and more.
“We hear every day from donors who believe they can’t give blood because of a medication they’re taking or information they were told many years ago,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “In this time of heightened need and with new guidance in effect, we’re encouraging everyone to discover their eligibility status and stand ready to help support the community blood supply.”
The blood supply remains at critical levels following a national blood shortage, worsened by consistently high hospital usage and lower-than-expected donation levels. Blood has no substitute, so donors are needed regularly to replenish the local blood supply.
Donors are asked to call 888-308-3924 with questions about their eligibility. Answers to frequently asked questions are listed at obi.org/blood-donation/can-i-donate.
For many, health conditions are assumed to render them ineligible to donate. However, many conditions – like diabetes, high blood pressure or thyroid disease – do not generally disqualify a person from donating blood. For others – including many military donors – prior European residency or travel previously deferred them from donating. This regulation was scaled back dramatically by the FDA during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, so potential donors are encouraged to call the hotline about their specific situation.
Appointments to donate blood can be made at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777. Walk-ins are welcome.
Oklahoma Blood Institute is the 6th-largest independent blood center in the nation, providing more than 90% of Oklahoma’s blood supply to over 160 hospitals and medical facilities. For more information, visit obi.org.
