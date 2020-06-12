Plans are underway to hold a community gathering in support of local first responders.
Oklahoma 4 the Voiceless will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 18 at Shannon Springs Park.
The organizer of the event, Brett Landry, is seeking sponsors for the family-friendly, all-ages bash.
Residents can meet Chickasha’s first responders and enjoy some summer fun. There will be food trucks, swimming, face painting, games, tennis as well as arts and crafts. That evening, there will be live music featuring Zack Crow Band at 6 p.m., The Night Shifts at 7 p.m. and Old Dixie Wrecked at 9 p.m.
This is also an opportunity to learn more about law enforcement in Chickasha.
At 4 p.m., there will be a Q&A with Chickasha Police Chief, Kathryn Rowell. Those who want to ask Rowell a question may write it down or email their question to Landry at brettlandryofficial@gmail.com. These will be placed in a question box on the day of the event.
Businesses who would like to be a part of Oklahoma 4 the Voiceless or those who would like to donate to the cost of the event may contact Landry via email or call 405-365-1365.
“Together Chickasha can be the example the rest of the world needs to see,” Landry said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.