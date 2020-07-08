Oklahoma 4 the Voiceless, an event intended to bring music and support for local first responders will not be taking place on July 18.
The Chickasha City Council passed a motion not to authorize the event due to an incident.
The Chickasha Police Department were initially supportive.
However, Chickasha City Manager, John Noblitt said that Police Chief Kathryn Rowell had expressed concerns about the event due to the incident which was not explained at the meeting.
Noblitt said city staff did not believe it was in the interest of the liability of the city to go into the specifics of the incident.
