Oklahoma Farm Bureau invites chapter FFA reporters to attend the second FFA Reporters Conference Monday, July 11 at the Sheraton Downtown Hotel in Oklahoma City.
The conference will arm students with knowledge of basic communications techniques including social media, photography, videography, graphic design and writing from some of Oklahoma’s leading agricultural communications professionals.
Registration is $25 and covers the full-day conference with breakout sessions, lunch, a t-shirt and fun giveaways. Agricultural education instructors will have the opportunity to participate in optional sessions to learn how to efficiently and effectively help students share the importance of FFA and agricultural education in their community.
Because space is limited, the conference will accept students on a first-come, first-served basis, with a maximum of two students per chapter. To sign up, students must register through their agricultural education instructor. Payment via check or purchase order must be submitted no later than Wednesday, June 15 to secure your registration.
Make checks or purchase orders payable to Oklahoma Farm Bureau and mail to Oklahoma Farm Bureau, Attn: Rachel Havens, 2501 N. Stiles Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73105.
For more information, please contact Rachel Havens at (405) 523-2300.
