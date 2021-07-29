A woman from Amber died after a crash south of Chickasha on Wednesday.
At about 8:47 a.m., Samantha Gunnoe, 36, was eastbound on US-81 at the cut-through, a half mile south of Country Club Rd., according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
According to a trooper’s report, Gunnoe pulled onto US-81, in front of the path of a southbound sedan. The sedan struck Gunnoe’s car on the driver’s side. Her car then traveled into the northbound lane of US-81 and struck a pickup. Gunnoe’s car then continued southwest across the southbound lanes of US-81, struck a metal gate and hit a pickup parked on private property.
Chickasha Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free Gunnoe from her car. Both north and southbound lanes of US-81 were closed for about two hours following the accident, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
Gunnoe was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital by Chickasha EMS, where she was pronounced dead, according to OHP.
The driver of the sedan was also taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released with arm and internal injuries. The driver and a passenger in the pickup were not injured. The parked pickup was unoccupied, according to OHP.
