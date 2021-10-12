The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reported two Lindsay teens were injured in an ATV crash on Saturday.
The vehicle was allegedly speeding on 107th St., east of Council Ave., three miles west of Dibble. The ATV lost control, ran off the road and struck an embankment. The ATV rolled about three times. Both the 16-year-old driver and 14-year-old passenger were ejected, according to OHP.
The driver was transported to OU Children’s Hospital by McClain-Grady EMS, where they were treated and released. The passenger was transported to OU Medical Center by Survival Flight where they were admitted in critical condition with head injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.