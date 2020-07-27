Two people were seriously injured after an alleged attempt to elude the highway patrol resulted in a crash.
A car was eastbound on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike at mile marker 66, south of Cyril on Sunday around 6 p.m. According to a report from OHP, the driver was attempting to elude a trooper.
The report said the driver exited into the pay lanes of the toll plaza and attempted to drive around the toll booth. The vehicle then departed the roadway, struck a curb as well as the support column of the overhead canopy. The car then rolled and came to rest upside down. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.
The driver, Breanna Bothe, 20, of Norman, was transported to OU Medical Center by Survival Flight. She was admitted in serious condition with head, internal and limb injuries. A juvenile passenger was also admitted to OU Medical Center in serious condition.
The trooper was not involved in the crash and was not injured.
