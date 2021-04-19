Three people were taken to the hospital after a rear-end collision near Chickasha on Sunday.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reported that a car was traveling slowly, due to a mechanical error, on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike at mile marker 72.
A second vehicle came over a hill crest and hit the first vehicle from behind.
The driver of the first vehicle, Britanika Thompson, 29 of Lawton, was transported by Chickasha EMS to Grady Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Bethesda Hospital. She was admitted with head injuries, according to OHP.
Passenger, John Norwood, 56, was transported by Air Evac to St. Anthony’s Hospital, where he was treated and released with head and internal injuries. A juvenile passenger was transported by Chickasha EMS to Grady Memorial Hospital and transferred to OU Medical Center. He was admitted with head and internal injuries, according to OHP.
The driver of the second vehicle, James Thomas, 35, was not injured, the report said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.