A woman from Rush Springs crashed into a tree after swerving to avoid hitting an animal, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
The accident took place on Saturday around 8 p.m. at County Road 1550, just west of County Street 2870, east of Rush Springs.
Heather Williams, 34, of Rush Springs, was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. She was admitted in fair condition with head injuries, according to a report from OHP.
A 9-year-old passenger was not injured in the collision.
