OHP

Edit: Road closed at Turnpike Road, not Turner Turnpike. 

UPDATE: Road has been reopened. 

A road in Caddo County was closed due to a one-vehicle rollover accident after a subject fled from a Verden Police Officer, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. 

County Road 1360 was closed at Turnpike Road, four miles east and one mile south of Anadarko at 3:41 p.m. on Friday afternoon. 

There are no further details on the incident at this time. 

