Edit: Road closed at Turnpike Road, not Turner Turnpike.
UPDATE: Road has been reopened.
A road in Caddo County was closed due to a one-vehicle rollover accident after a subject fled from a Verden Police Officer, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
County Road 1360 was closed at Turnpike Road, four miles east and one mile south of Anadarko at 3:41 p.m. on Friday afternoon.
There are no further details on the incident at this time.
