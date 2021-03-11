A Purcell resident was hospitalized after a collision with a semi-truck on Thursday morning.
According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Gregory Bay, of Purcell, attempted to make a left turn onto US-62 from OK-39, near Chickasha. This intersection is also known as the Tabler Y.
A semi-truck, driven by Billy Hogg, of Splendora, Texas, was headed eastbound on US-62. OHP reported that Bay failed to yield to the semi and was struck.
Bay was transported by Chickasha EMS to Grady Memorial Hospital in serious condition with internal and external trunk injuries.
Hogg was not injured.
OHP lists failure to yield as the cause of the collision.
