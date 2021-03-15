A Purcell resident who was involved in a collision with a semi has died, according to an update from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
Gregory Bay, 53, died on March 12 at OU Medical Center due to complications from injuries sustained in the collision, according to OHP.
According to a report released on March 11, Bay attempted to make a left turn at the Tabler Y, at US-62 and OK-39, near Chickasha. OHP reported that Bay failed to yield to an eastbound semi and was struck.
Bay was initially transported by Chickasha EMS to Grady Memorial Hospital in serious condition with internal and external trunk injuries.
