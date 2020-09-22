One man was hospitalized after a rear end collision in Chickasha on Monday night.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the accident occurred at mile marker 77 on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike at 8:44 p.m.
A driver abruptly applied the brakes of his pickup. A car driving behind hit the pickup’s rear. The exact cause of the collision is under investigation by OHP.
The pickup driver, David Matthews, 65, of Purcell was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital by Chickasha EMS and then transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He was admitted with head injuries.
The driver of the car, Jordan Robinson, 27, of Moore, was not injured.
