A three-year-old child from Pocasset was taken to the hospital after falling out of a Freightliner, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
The accident took place on Thursday afternoon, on County Road 1140, about five miles west of Lookeba in Caddo County.
The driver of the truck said he hit a pothole which caused the passenger side door to open. The child fell from the moving vehicle and landed in a ditch, the report said.
The child was transported by Medic West to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City. He was admitted in good condition with head and arm injuries, according to OHP’s report.
The driver, Kendall Zeiset, 31, of Pocasset, was not injured.
OHP lists a vehicle defect as the cause of the collision. The child was not in a car seat and seat belts were not in use, according to OHP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.