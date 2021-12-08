Multiple agencies responded to a fatal collision between a garbage truck and a sedan on Tuesday.
Tammy Pool, 55, of Minco, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The driver of the garbage truck was not injured. OHP is investigating the cause of the collision.
The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon at about 3 p.m. on OK-37 and County Street 2860. The roadway was closed for five hours and reopened that evening at about 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.